 Real Madrid Football Academy to commence in March 2018 in Rivers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real Madrid Football Academy to commence in March 2018 in Rivers

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Tuesday that the management of Real Madrid Football Club would lay the foundation for the construction of the Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers state by the first week of March 2018. The Governor who dropped the hint in Port Harcourt in an interactive session with Sports Editors […]

The post Real Madrid Football Academy to commence in March 2018 in Rivers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.