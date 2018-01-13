Real Madrid Lose To Villarreal

Title holders Real Madrid were a shadow of their last year’s domestic and UEFA Champions League winning selves after they slumped to a shocking defeat against Villarreal on Saturday afternoon. The Zinedine Zidane-tutored side fell to a 1-0 defeat against the yellow canaries courtesy of an 87th-minute Pablo Fornals strike at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, […]

