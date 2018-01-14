Reason Why Funke Akindele’s Name Was Removed From Casting Of “Avengers: Infinity War”

There has been so much excitement in Nigeria when the news broke on all Nigerian media On Wednesday January 10th that multi-award winning actress, Funke Akindele-Bello had been casted in the upcoming Hollywood superhero film “Avengers: Infinity War”.

The movie’s website showed Funke was listed as a member of the Black Panther’s guards, the ‘Dora Milaje’.

Investigation however shows that Jenifer was never contacted by the movie makers and did not go for any casting. According to our findings, someone hacked the website of the movie and put Funke’s name there and when a Nigerian spotted it, it immediately became an internet sensation.

Even Funke got to know about it just the way many of us got to hear of it that Wednesday. This explains why she never acknowledged the news on any of her social media platforms.

The movie makers rectified the problem yesterday and removed her name.