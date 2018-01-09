Reconsidering Anti-Open Grazing Law could bring Peace to Benue State – Fulani Herdsmen

The Fulani Herdsmen association Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has said that giving the anti-open grazing law another look could stop the killings and bring peace to Benue State, Punch reports. Benue State had signed into law an anti-open grazing bill, stoping herdsmen around the state from encroaching upon farmlands. Secretary-General of MACBAN, Usman Ngelzerma […]

The post Reconsidering Anti-Open Grazing Law could bring Peace to Benue State – Fulani Herdsmen appeared first on BellaNaija.

