 Reconsidering Anti-Open Grazing Law could bring Peace to Benue State – Fulani Herdsmen | Nigeria Today
Reconsidering Anti-Open Grazing Law could bring Peace to Benue State – Fulani Herdsmen

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Fulani Herdsmen association Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has said that giving the anti-open grazing law another look could stop the killings and bring peace to Benue State, Punch reports. Benue State had signed into law an anti-open grazing bill, stoping herdsmen around the state from encroaching upon farmlands. Secretary-General of MACBAN, Usman Ngelzerma […]

