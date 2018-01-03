Red Cross Donates Materials To Orphanage Home

The Nigerian Red Cross (NRC) has donated relief materials to an orphanage home, The Abuja Children Home, located in Karu, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). Presenting the items to the orphanage home, the secretary general, Nigerian Red Cross, Abubakar Kende explained that the donation is a demonstration that not only people in conflict ravage […]

The post Red Cross Donates Materials To Orphanage Home appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

