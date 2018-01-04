 Red Cross transports 39 students stranded in Kisumu – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Red Cross transports 39 students stranded in Kisumu – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Red Cross transports 39 students stranded in Kisumu
Daily Nation
Red Cross vehicles transport some of the 39 students who were stranded at the Guardian Angel bus booking office in Kisumu on January 3, 2018 after arriving from Nairobi following a ban on night travel by PSVs. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA | NATION MEDIA GROUP
Stranded city students rescued as night travel ban bites – PHOTOSNairobi News
Night travel ban: Red Cross takes 39 Kisumu students to schoolThe Star, Kenya

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.