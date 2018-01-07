 Reekado Banks Is Seriously Sick.. On Drip (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Reekado Banks Is Seriously Sick.. On Drip (Photos)

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks is under the weather and has revealed his worry over his health. The mavin records singer who has been in high spirits about the new year is bedridden and strictly under doctors care, but he has hopes that he can get back on his feet as soon as possible. The ‘Problem’ […]

