Reekado Banks Is Seriously Sick.. On Drip (Photos)
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks is under the weather and has revealed his worry over his health. The mavin records singer who has been in high spirits about the new year is bedridden and strictly under doctors care, but he has hopes that he can get back on his feet as soon as possible. The ‘Problem’ […]
The post Reekado Banks Is Seriously Sick.. On Drip (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!