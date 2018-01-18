Reekado Banks’ manager at Ogba Police Command after collecting 2million niara to perform at a wedding but failed to … – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Reekado Banks' manager at Ogba Police Command after collecting 2million niara to perform at a wedding but failed to …
Information Nigeria
This is a situation that is currently happening and unfolding at the Ogba Police Area Command in Lagos. LIB can exclsuively confirm that Mavin singer, Reekado Banks is involved in a situation that has made the aggrieved party drag him to the Police …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!