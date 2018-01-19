Reekado Banks’ Manager, Temi Expecting Baby With Wife (PHOTOS)
Reekado Banks’ manager and brother, Solomon Temioluwa Seth is expecting his first child with his wife Amy Demure. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2017.
Amy’s first ever baby bump photos have surfaced online. see photos below;
