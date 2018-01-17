Regina Daniels says she earns N600,000 Per Movie… See Her Net Worth

Teen actress, Regina Daniels is on the cover of House of Maliq’s latest issue; and in an interview with the magazine, she revealed she earns about N600,000 per movie as she was introduced into the movie industry at a very tender age by her mother. House of Maliq also revealed her estimated net worth to […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

