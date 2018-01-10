Regrets are not good but mistakes can help you up, Try this

Many of us crucify ourselves between two thieves – regret for the past and fear of the future – Fulton Oursler

There is nothing that can steal your joy in life than regrets, regrets can make you forget who you are and force depression on you.

Regret for the things we did can be tempered by time; it is regret for the things we did not do that is inconsolable – Sydney J. Harris

Life is a journey of choices and when you choose regrets as your friend, you leave the door open for failure. A researched carried out on what we regret most and why highlight the following; A meta-analysis of 11 regret ranking studies revealed that the top six biggest regrets in life centers on (in descending order) education, career, romance, parenting, the self, and leisure. Study Set 2 provided new laboratory evidence that directly linked the regret ranking to perceived opportunity. Study Set 3 ruled out an alternative interpretation involving framing effects. Overall, these findings show that people’s biggest regrets are a reflection of where in life they see their largest opportunities; that is, where they see tangible prospects for change, growth, and renewal.

Regret has been defined as a negative emotion predicated on an upward, self-focused, counterfactual inference (Gilovich & Medvec, 1995; Zeelenberg, 1999). Let look at this two scenario, Let assume you are working in a company (Company A) and along the line you had a job offer at a new company (Company B) with a bigger pay. You either accept the job offer or continue on the current one, let assume you choose one out of the two and after one year you discovered that if you had stayed on your Job at Company A, you would have become a senior manager with better benefit than at Company B which as it stand is at the point of liquidation.

The two choices is a case of mistake, but the result will determine the strength of your regrets, if your choice turn out good you will be happy but if it turns to be negative regrets will eventually set in. I have made series of mistakes in my life, most of which i regret and most of which turn out to be so beautiful. Research shows that we have short-lived regrets for thing we did and long-term regrets for things we didn’t do.

A man is not old until regrets take the place of dreams – John Barrymore

The thing about long term regrets is that the longer we dwell on them the more they controls how we leave our life. The problem here is, making mistakes is not bad but your action and reaction after that is what matters.

While one person hesitates because he feels inferior, the other is busy making mistakes and becoming superior. – Henry C. Link

Experience is the name everyone gives to their mistakes. – Oscar Wilde

Opportunity is the mother of regret, feeling of satisfaction and dissatisfaction can be tolerated but dwelling on regret should be completely avoided. As long as there is life, opportunity will always present itself, you either accept, reject and bear the consequences of your choices. Access every opportunity that present yourself before making any decision. For example, thinking of the consequences of having an unprotected sex with an old friend can save you a lot of headache, thinking of the negative effect of smoking can save you a lot of regrets later in life.

Your life is yours, live it and enjoy it.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

