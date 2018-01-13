Relive your old-school headshots with ‘The Duke’ controller for OG Xbox gamers
Most gamers remember The Duke, a massive controller that was released with Microsoft’s original console. Back by popular demand a faithful replica will soon be available for Xbox One thanks to the “Father of the Xbox.”
