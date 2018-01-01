Relocate your businesses to South East – Ohanaeze Youths urge Igbos
Ohanaeze-Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has called on Ndigbo to relocate their business headquarters to Igboland and make South-East the economic hub of Nigeria. It lamented that most Igbo Youths lost their investments estimated at over N63 trillion in the North through the various fire incidence that gutted their shops, as well as the demolition exercises […]
