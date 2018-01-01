 Relocate your businesses to South East – Ohanaeze Youths urge Igbos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Relocate your businesses to South East – Ohanaeze Youths urge Igbos

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ohanaeze-Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has called on Ndigbo to relocate their business headquarters to Igboland and make South-East the economic hub of Nigeria. It lamented that most Igbo Youths lost their investments estimated at over N63 trillion in the North through the various fire incidence that gutted their shops, as well as the demolition exercises […]

Relocate your businesses to South East – Ohanaeze Youths urge Igbos

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.