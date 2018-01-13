Remains of late Major Mannir has been put to rest
Remains of the late gallant officer, Major Mannir Hassan who was mistakenly killed by his hand grenade during one of operations in Sambisa forest last week Friday was yesterday put to rest at the Military cemetery in Maimalari Barracks amidst tears, by friends, colleagues, members of the CJTF among others. Late Major Mannir Hassan of […]
