Reno Omokri Reacts To Former President Obasanjo’s Letter To President Buhari On Second Term Election
Former Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to former leader, Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to forget about re-election bid.
Olusegun Obasanjo had warned Buhari in his letter not to contest in 2019 due to his poor management of the country’s affairs. Reno took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the development;
“Has President Obasanjo also joined the wailers? First his wife @aishambuhari attacks him and now Obasanjo rejects President Buhari’s second term bid after stating the obvious that the President has failed and should be rejected “as a horse rider in Nigeria again.”.
