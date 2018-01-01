Report: Arsenal Interested In Signing Chelsea’s David Luiz

Arsenal are said to be leading the pack in the race to sign out-of-favour Chelsea defender David Luiz, according to the Daily Express.

David Luiz has struggled for a start at Stamford Bridge and the Gunners are among those interested in taking him on.

Antonio Conte has since ruled the 30-year-old out of action due to a knee problem, but he is expected to return to full fitness within the next week.

The Express claims that Arsenal want Luiz to strengthen their backline, though Chelsea are awaiting a bid from fellow interested party Juventus as they would prefer to sell to a foreign club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked, as they are both said to be in the market for a new centre-back.

The post Report: Arsenal Interested In Signing Chelsea’s David Luiz appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

