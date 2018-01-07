Report: Arsenal Showing Interest In Barcelona Striker Jose Arnaiz

Arsenal are monitoring Barcelona forward Jose Arnaiz, reports AS.

Jose Arnaiz , 22, joined Barcelona from Real Valladolid in a €3.4m (£30.1m) deal last summer and has predominantly featured for their reserve side Barca B.

However, he has netted three goals in three appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s first team and has a €20m (£17.7m) buyout clause until 2020 and a €40m (£35.5m) buyout clause for the remainder of his contract until 2022.

Predominantly a left winger, Arnaiz has also operated in a more central role behind the striker and occasionally plays on the right flank.

Along with Arsenal, it is believed that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the starlet.

