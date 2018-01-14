Report: Manchester United Agree Contract Terms With Alexis Sanchez

There are strong reports doing the rounds on the internet that Alexis Sanchez has agreed contract terms with Manchester United.

Sanchez was left out of Arsenal‘s matchday squad for the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, amid speculation of a January exit, while Arsene Wenger also confirmed that a resolution on the striker’s future was imminent.

Table topping Manchester City had been expected to conclude a deal for Sanchez this month after Arsenal pulled the plug on their £60million transfer in the closing stages of the summer window.

However, there are now strong reports that United are now favourites to land the 29-year-old after beating the Premier League leaders with their offer.

Sky Sports News understands United are interested in beating local rivals Manchester City to the signing of Sanchez this month, and it emerged on Friday that City are not prepared to pay Arsenal’s £35m valuation.

Just had strong hint from top source that @ManUtd looking like the next destination for Sanchez. Not done yet though. — Jim White (@JimWhite) January 14, 2018

A moment ago, its Sports broadcaster Jim White tweeted: “Just had strong hint from top source that @ManUtd looking like the next destination for Sanchez. Not done yet though.”

Metro UK also reports that the Chilean has agreed contract terms with Manchester United.

Quoting Gianluca Di Marzio, the news outlet reports that United have reached an agreement with Sanchez and his representatives and are willing to make Sanchez the highest-paid player in the Premier League by some distance with a £400,000-a-week contract.

Mourinho’s side is also ready to pay £30m to Arsenal, which is only £5m below the Gunners’ asking price.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has done nothing to rule out United’s interest in Sanchez and admitted that his club’s summer plans will be altered should he recruit over the next two weeks.

“Our squad was not (built) to have new players in January,” he said. “We build a squad with this idea, with this philosophy that I share with Mr (Ed) Woodward and the owners. Normally the investment is to be made in the summer. The balance of the squad is made in the summer. “But sometimes, it (a transfer) can happen. Okay, if on the table is a fantastic opportunity, you fight for that fantastic opportunity. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. But I like my squad and I like my players. “I think normally next summer we will try again to improve our squad in the different departments and try to make every department stronger. That’s the normal situation with us. “If in the winter market you do something, you have to do something that stops you to do it again in the summer. So you are not going to buy a goalkeeper now and buy another goalkeeper in the summer. So if you decide to improve the goalkeeper group now, you are not going to improve it again in the summer. “Let’s say in the summer we have three targets – a defender, a midfielder and an attacking player – if in the winter you do one of the three, then in the summer you are going to do three minus one.”

The post Report: Manchester United Agree Contract Terms With Alexis Sanchez appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

