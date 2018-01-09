Report: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar title fight booked for UFC 222 in March – Bloody Elbow
|
Bloody Elbow
|
Report: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar title fight booked for UFC 222 in March
Bloody Elbow
As expected, Frankie Edgar will still get his promised shot at the featherweight title. According to MMA Junkie, Edgar has been booked to meet champion Max Holloway at UFC 222 in Las Vegas. The UFC hasn't confirmed the fight as of yet. Edgar (22-5-1 …
Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar rescheduled for UFC 222
Max Holloway-Frankie Edgar Featherweight Title Clash Officially Rebooked for UFC 222 on March 3
Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar rebooked for UFC 222
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!