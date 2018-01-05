Report: Music mogul Jimmy Iovine leaving Apple
Over the past three years, music mogul Jimmy Iovine helped grow Apple Music into a monster. Now, it looks like he’s ready to move on to bigger and better things, though he’s not exactly sure what.
The post Report: Music mogul Jimmy Iovine leaving Apple appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!