Report says 48,000 newborns expected at squalid Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

An estimated 48,000 babies are expected to be born in squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled violence from Buddhist-majority Myanmar, a report says on Thursday. The global charity, Save the Children, revealed that the new figure, showing that Rohingya families, who relied on food rations in overcrowded flimsy […]

The post Report says 48,000 newborns expected at squalid Rohingya camps in Bangladesh appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

