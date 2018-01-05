Report says 48,000 newborns expected at squalid Rohingya camps in Bangladesh
An estimated 48,000 babies are expected to be born in squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled violence from Buddhist-majority Myanmar, a report says on Thursday. The global charity, Save the Children, revealed that the new figure, showing that Rohingya families, who relied on food rations in overcrowded flimsy […]
