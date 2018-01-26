Reporting Mr Lai Mohammed’s men to him – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Reporting Mr Lai Mohammed's men to him
The Punch
It is the last Friday of the month when I look in on the media. On September 7, 2017, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo asked a question at the public presentation of a book on the late Danmasanin Kano, Yusuf Maitama Sule. Osinbajo wondered where dedicated …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!