 Reprieve as High Court blocks Kenya Power's inflated bills – The Star, Kenya
Reprieve as High Court blocks Kenya Power’s inflated bills – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Reprieve as High Court blocks Kenya Power's inflated bills
The Star, Kenya
The High Court has barred Kenya Power from sending customers inflated bills to recover Sh8.1 billion. The figure was initially Sh10.1 billion but Sh2 billion was recovered. Justice Chacha Mwita issued the temporary orders on Thursday after lawyer
