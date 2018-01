Reps donates PHC in Kano

Rep. Abbas Tajuddeen (APC-Zaria) has constructed and donated a Primary Healthcare Centre to Kwarbai community in Zaria city of Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health facility was equipped with hospital beds, drugs, health personnel, doctor’s residence, an ambulance and a motorised solar borehole.

