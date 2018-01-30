 Reps quiz Fashola over TCN $1.5bn loan | Nigeria Today
Reps quiz Fashola over TCN $1.5bn loan

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

House of Representatives has quizzed Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola over the $1.5 billion loan reportedly obtained by the Ministry on behalf of the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN for electricity distribution in the country. This is coming just as Speaker, Yakubu Dogara restated the commitment of the Legislature to tackling […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

