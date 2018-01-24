 Reps reverse INEC time table | Nigeria Today
Reps reverse INEC time table

HOUSE of Representatives yesterday approved a new election timetable, but still maintained the February 2019 date. The lawmakers endorsed a new order of polling to offices of the president, state governors and National Assembly, as well as state Houses of Assembly. They made the new order while considering report of its Committee on Electoral and […]

