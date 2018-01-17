Reps set up special committee to meet service chiefs
RECENT nationwide killings took centre stage at the House of Representatives yesterday as Speaker Yakubu Dogara declared that there was no safe place for perpetrators of the serial killings in Benue and other states in the country. He called on political leaders to accept responsibility and stop the blame game. Dogara stated in his welcome […]
