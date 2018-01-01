Reps summon fuel marketers in Ondo for selling above official price
Three fuel marketers in Ondo state have been summoned by the House of Representatives for allegedly selling above the official pump price of N145. The fuel marketers were caught in the act during the monitoring of sales of fuel stations in Akure, the state capital, by the Chairman of the House Committee of Petroleum Resources […]
