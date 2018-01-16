Reps to probe alleged missing $44m from NIA vault

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, in Abuja, mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence to investigate the alleged missing 44 million dollars from the vault of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The committee was also mandated to probe the controversy surrounding the appointment of the new Director-General of the agency, Mr Rufai Abubakar.

The resolution followed the unanimous adoption of a motion under matters of urgent public importance by Rep Diri Douye (Bayelsa-PDP).

Moving the motion, Douye expressed concern that the NIA is enmeshed in another scandal barely two days after the new DG assumed office.

“The nation is yet to recover from the shock of the `Ikoyigate Safe House’ scandal involving 43.4 million dollars, 23.2 million naira and 27, 800 pounds, the report of which is yet to be made public,’’ Douye said.

The lawmaker also called for a probe into the appointment of Abubakar as the new NIA.

According to Douye, the identity, nationality, citizenship and competence of the new DG, have become subject of public speculation and controversy.

“The controversy surrounding the appointment and the cash scandal paints a poor picture of the country’s national security and diminish the reputation of the agency,’’ he said.

Contributing, Rep. Toby Okechukwu (Enugu-PDP) said that the controversy was causing the country monumental embarrassment.

Okechukwu urged the Committee to expedite action on the investigation and make its findings public.

The Committee is to submit its report to the House in two weeks.

