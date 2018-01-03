 Residents Protest, Demand Release Of Ekiti Monarch Charged For Murder – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Residents Protest, Demand Release Of Ekiti Monarch Charged For Murder – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 3, 2018


Residents Protest, Demand Release Of Ekiti Monarch Charged For Murder
Residents of Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti State on Wednesday trooped out in huge numbers to stage a peaceful demonstration, demanding the unconditional release of a traditional ruler. The traditional ruler, Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin was on
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

