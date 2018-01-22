Resist Being Used as Election Riggers, Wike Tells Police

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has reiterated his warning that security agents in the country should not allow themselves to be used for election manipulation.

He denied quarrelling with the Police High Command, but said the officers must abide by the ethics of professional policing.

Wike, who spoke at the weekend during a thanksgiving by the state police command in Port Harcourt, said: “I won’t tell you to rig elections for me, because I know that my projects will count.”

The governor promised to continue to deepen his relationship with the people by ensuring that they enjoy good governance.

“I am executing projects across the state because I know that the people are waiting for you (police). When you want to rig, the only security I have are the people.

“I have projects spread everywhere. That is the sacrifice we have made. I am monitoring and inspecting projects everyday, because I will continue to build my friendship with the people.”

The governor said the onus of electoral defence had been domiciled with the people who are direct beneficiaries of his works.

“Whether you are wearing black or t-shirt, Rivers people will be there. Whether you come with armoured vehicles, Rivers people will be there. This time, you will see women. Let me see how you will kill them that day. I am recruiting Rivers people to protect democracy, “ he said.

The governor commended the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for the sacrifices they made in crime fighting, promising that his administration would continue to support their operations and build barracks for the personnel.

The Police Commissioner, Mr. Zaki Ahmed, described cultism as the worst security challenge in the state. He said the police were partnering with other security agencies to enhance security in the state.

The outgoing General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Udoh thanked Governor Wike for facilitating the successes of security agencies through his robust support.

He said there was an uncommon synergy between security agencies in the state, which had led to better operations.

