Restructuring: Buhari’s decision retrogressive, callous — AIED

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—A group under the aegis of Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) has described the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison the nationwide demand for restructuring in Nigeria as a retrogressive and callous act.

In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Adekoya Boladale, the organization frowned at the stand of the President, during his New year address, saying: “It is important we draw the attention of the President to his promise on restructuring and power devolution while seeking for power in 2015: Initiating action to amend the Nigerian Constitution with a view to devolving powers, duties, and responsibilities to states in order to entrench true Federalism and the Federal spirit”

“It was on the strength of this promise, alongside numerous others that Nigerians voted for President Buhari, it is therefore absurd that he can turn around and betray this solemn oath.

“Any progressive leader worth his salt will agree that while process is germane for productivity, process without a distinctive structure encourages redundancy.

“Beyond the goof on restructuring, the President’s address is a cacophony of deceptions, patronizing and a psychological blackmail.

“There is nothing worthy of celebration in power generation as the much touted megawatt is a far cry from the promised 20,000MW.’’

“Surprisingly, President Buhari did not have a single progress report to give on his flagship anti-corruption campaign having realized that his administration has not only inculcated graft but knighted same in the nucleus of every section of our nation’s life.

