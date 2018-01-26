Restructuring: Dickson Urges Multiparty Committee On APC Report
Gov. Sariake Dickson of Bayelsa, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to constitute a multiparty committee to consider the All Progressives Congress (APC) Restructuring Committee’s report . Dickson made the call on Friday in Abuja, while addressing newsmen on the recommendations of the APC’s Committee report on Restructuring led by Gov. Nasir El Rufai òf […]
The post Restructuring: Dickson Urges Multiparty Committee On APC Report appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
