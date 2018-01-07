Results Of 2018 Elections In Delta State
According to Vanguardngr Nigeria, themuch awaited Delta State Local Government election will hold today as scheduled by the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC. The election which will hold across the 25 local government areas of the state, is being contested by 16 political parties with a total of 1, 089 candidates. As at the […]
The post Results Of 2018 Elections In Delta State appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!