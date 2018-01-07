Results Of 2018 Elections In Delta State

According to Vanguardngr Nigeria, themuch awaited Delta State Local Government election will hold today as scheduled by the State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC. The election which will hold across the 25 local government areas of the state, is being contested by 16 political parties with a total of 1, 089 candidates. As at the […]

The post Results Of 2018 Elections In Delta State appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

