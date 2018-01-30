Resurgent Swansea make Petr Cech pay as Sam Clucas double sinks Arsenal – The Guardian
The Guardian
Resurgent Swansea make Petr Cech pay as Sam Clucas double sinks Arsenal
The Guardian
Arsène Wenger had better hope that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a man of his word because this was the sort of listless performance that could easily prompt a rethink. Arsenal, as has been the case so often this season away from home, delivered a meek …
Swansea stun Arsenal, Liverpool cruise
Arsene Wenger struggles to offer 'rational explanation' for Arsenal mistakes in Swansea defeat
Arsenal win 'breathes life' into Swansea, says manager Carlos Carvalhal
