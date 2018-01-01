 Resurrection Day At Christmas Season | Nigeria Today
Resurrection Day At Christmas Season

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Ifedayo Babalola The uproar about the inclusion of dead people’s names in a recent list of Federal Government appointments is highly regrettable. Honestly! We should all hide our heads in shame for hindering this government from performing a feat which, had it succeeded, would have announced Nigeria to the world as a one to be reckoned with.

