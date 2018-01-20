REVEALED: Climate evidence that can’t be ignored – The Sunshine Coast Daily
|
The Sunshine Coast Daily
|
REVEALED: Climate evidence that can't be ignored
The Sunshine Coast Daily
THE world has experienced its hottest five-year period on record, according to a newly released report. The Climate Council's 2017: Another Record-breaking Year for Heat and Extreme Weather coincided with the release of climate data from the National …
Hottest Global 5-Year Period In Recorded History Confirmed By Aussie Scientists
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!