Revealed! How Tinubu’s First Daughter, Folashade Paid Another Woman To Fertilize Her Husband’s Seed (Details)

After many attempts of having a baby via other reproductive means, the first daughter of Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and two-time governor of Lagos, Shade and her husband decided to try the route of surrogacy. She contracted another woman to bear in her womb, an egg that had been fertilised by […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

