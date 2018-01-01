 REVEALED: Nigeria lost $1.45bn worth of crude oil in 2015 – TheCable | Nigeria Today
REVEALED: Nigeria lost $1.45bn worth of crude oil in 2015 – TheCable

Jan 1, 2018


REVEALED: Nigeria lost $1.45bn worth of crude oil in 2015
Nigeria lost 27.1 million barrels of crude oil produced in 2015 despite huge expenses on industry security, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed. Added to the $25 million worth of crude that the Pipelines and
