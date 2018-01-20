 REVEALED: Rent-a-SEX DOLL firm in UK hiring out models for £50-a-pop – Daily Star | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

REVEALED: Rent-a-SEX DOLL firm in UK hiring out models for £50-a-pop – Daily Star

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Star

REVEALED: Rent-a-SEX DOLL firm in UK hiring out models for £50-a-pop
Daily Star
A SEX doll firm in the UK is test driving a “try before you buy” service, it has been revealed. By Nicholas Bieber / Published 19th January 2018. Play Video. Play. Mute. 0:00. /. 0:00. Loaded: 0%. Progress: 0%. Stream TypeLIVE. 0:00. Share. Playback
Sex dolls being hired out for £100 per hour by businessman who admits he has tested them himselfMirror.co.uk

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.