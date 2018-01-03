‘Revive National Sports Festival’

The President of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Nasiru Gawuna, on Wednesday said the revival of the National Sports Festival (NSF) should be a source of concern to government presently.

“It is quite unfortunate that since the last NSF was held in Lagos in December 2012, all efforts to host another one have been hitting the rocks,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Gawuna said this was important because the NSF is the avenue of discovering hidden sports talents in Nigeria.

“If the ageing ones are no longer able to carry on, the vacuum created will affect our outings at major international sports assignments.

“We should be ready to develop our own and the time is now,” he said.

Gawuna, who is also the Commissioner for Agriculture in Kano State, said government should use the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia to raise the profile of its athletes.

“The Nigerian Government should do every thing possible to prepare the athletes very well for the Games, which is a major competition before the next Olympics.

“It will help them get a feeling of what lies ahead of them in Tokyo in 2020, and further expose them to international sports,’’ he said.

The YSFON president also advised youths in the country to shun all form of vices and channel their strength into developing themselves through sports.

He said sports, as a veritable instrument of economic development, should be considered a serious venture by the country’s teeming youths.

Gawuna assured that the involvement of youths in sports activities would be highly promoted at all levels of government in the country, and also by non-governmental bodies like YSFON.

“This is to ensure those hidden talents across the country are discovered.

“As for YSFON, we will promote sports through our competitions in order to better the lot of our youths,’’ he said.

Gawuna said this was in line with the objectives of the federation, and assured that 2018 would witness a new direction in YSFON’s activities.

“YSFON’s programmes, which also focus on the education of the youths, will create the enabling environment for the talents to be harnessed into becoming greater stars while not negating their future development.

“This will be done through proper acquisition of necessary academic requirements,’’ he said.

The YSFON president also revealed that this year’s Ramat Cup will be held in Kano just as the other competitions will take place as scheduled.

