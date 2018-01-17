Right of Way issues may delay new Lagos-Ibadan rail – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Right of Way issues may delay new Lagos-Ibadan rail
The Punch
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed worry about a number of unforeseen challenges affecting the construction of a standard gauge railway line between Lagos and Ibadan. The $1.5bn project, whose groundbreaking ceremony was …
Lagos- Ibadan railway: We're battling with time — Amaechi
We've paid compensation to residents affected by Lagos, Ibadan rail line–FG
$1.5bn Lagos-Ibadan rail project behind schedule ―FG
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!