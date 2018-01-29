Rihanna’s Wild Moves At The Grammys Were Inspired By A South African [Video]

Guys, the Gwara Gwara made it to the Grammys.

Okay, it wasn’t given an award for most original dance move or anything like that, but it was executed by fan favourite Rihanna.

At the end of her performance of “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Rihanna got her boogie on and South Africans were stoked.

Give this video below the once over, and watch her kick things up a notch a few seconds in.

Look familiar?

And that face – well, it quickly became a meme:

When she hungry and finally get some food pic.twitter.com/FHqbnMRQSw — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 29, 2018

Nailed it, girl.

The South African behind the move spoke to Times LIVE:

The dance move was made popular by Mzansi’s DJ Bongz and has been showcased around the world in videos and performances by celebs including US producer Swizz Beatz and Chris Brown… DJ Bongz said he was honoured that Rihanna used the dance move in her show-stopping act. “I created the dance from scratch and it feels so special to have it shown on an international stage like the Grammys. It shows that Africa can make a big impact on international dance.” DJ Bongz believes that this was just the start of the dance move’s popularity and he hoped it would soon be used by other artists in their performances. “I don’t know what the next step is but I know it will be become bigger. This is a great moment for both me and South Africa.”

Go ahead and learn from a local pro:

If you want to show off that move on the next d-floor you grace, here’s a step-by-step:

Put the Gwara Gwara together with the ivosho move as done by Usain Bolt, and you’re good to go.

Of course, Riri wasn’t the only one to make us proud last night.

Here’s the exact moment Ladysmith Black Mambazo won their fifth Grammy for Best World Music Album:

Congrats.

You can see the full list of Grammy winners here.

