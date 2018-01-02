RIP! Former Nigeria Goalkeeper Passes Away

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Raymond King has died on Monday at the age of 52. According to King’s former teammate, Taju Disu, the former Abiola Babes keeper died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, after he was transferred from the Ikorodu General Hospital. King was last week reported to be down with partial stroke […]

