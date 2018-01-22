Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Struggling to Gain Momentum

Key Highlights

Ripple price traded toward the $1.7500 level before facing selling pressure against the US dollar.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $1.5000 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair may continue to correct lower in the short term toward the $1.3000 and $1.2500 support levels.

Ripple price is slowly moving down against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD has to break the $1.5000 resistance to gain upside momentum toward $1.7500.

Ripple Price Resistance

After a nice upside move above the $1.7000 level, Ripple price struggled to gain momentum against the US Dollar. The price formed a high near $1.7440 and started a downside correction. It moved down and broke the $1.6000 support and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.8829 low to $1.7440 high. More importantly, there was a break below the $1.5000 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

XRP price is currently testing the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.8829 low to $1.7440 high. As long as the price is below the $1.5000 resistance, it remains at a risk of more declines in the near term. The stated $1.5000 resistance is close to the 100 hourly SMA. Therefore, if the price moves higher, it could face sellers near $1.5000. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at $1.5000 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD.

On the downside, the $1.3000 level is a decent support. Should there be a break below $1.3000, the price could test the $1.2500 and $1.2000 levels. Any further declines would call for a test of the $1.0000 level.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is slowly moving in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is currently just below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1.3000

Major Resistance Level – $1.5000

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Struggling to Gain Momentum appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

