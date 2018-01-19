 Ripples over $500m Abacha’s loot – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Ripples over $500m Abacha’s loot – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Ripples over $500m Abacha's loot
Controversy has emerged over the $500 million recovered from the late Gen. Sani Abacha's family as report indicates that the money was diverted. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to be probing the location of the money which
