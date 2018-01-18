Rivers govt, PDP, kick as rights groups blame Orashi killings on leaders – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Rivers govt, PDP, kick as rights groups blame Orashi killings on leaders
Vanguard
PORT HARCOURT— COALITION of civil society groups in Rivers State, yesterday, condemned the barbaric killings in the state, particularly in the Orashi area, flaying leaders in the state's ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as sponsors of the …
Don Waney's boys threaten to attack Imo community
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!