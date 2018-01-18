 Rivers govt, PDP, kick as rights groups blame Orashi killings on leaders – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers govt, PDP, kick as rights groups blame Orashi killings on leaders – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Rivers govt, PDP, kick as rights groups blame Orashi killings on leaders
Vanguard
PORT HARCOURT— COALITION of civil society groups in Rivers State, yesterday, condemned the barbaric killings in the state, particularly in the Orashi area, flaying leaders in the state's ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as sponsors of the
Don Waney's boys threaten to attack Imo communityThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.