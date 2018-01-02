Rivers massacre: Wike must resign – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has asked Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to resign from office. His call followed the New Year tragedy that occurred in the state. Gunmen opened fire on people returning from church in the early hours of Monday Amaechi said Governor Wike has allegedly been encouraging militant groups because of […]

Rivers massacre: Wike must resign – Amaechi

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

