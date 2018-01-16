Rivers massacre: Wike sets-up N50m trust fund for one-year-old victim

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has set up a trust fund of fifty Million Naira for Miss Purity Anthony whose parents were killed in the Omoku Massacre on January first. Purity Anthony who is less than one year also sustained gunshot injuries on her left thigh during the incident. Governor Wike stated this during a […]

Rivers massacre: Wike sets-up N50m trust fund for one-year-old victim

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

