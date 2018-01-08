 Robbers reportedly Invade Mr Ibu’s House, steal ₦1m Cash | Nigeria Today
Robbers reportedly Invade Mr Ibu’s House, steal ₦1m Cash

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu had his home in Lagos invaded by armed robbers who carted away ₦1 million, The Nation reports. Mr Ibu revealed that the robbery, which took place on Saturday, has been reported to the police. Mr Ibu, recanting the event, revealed that his wife was the one at the residence while […]

The post Robbers reportedly Invade Mr Ibu’s House, steal ₦1m Cash appeared first on BellaNaija.

